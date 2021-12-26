Cavani, Diego Costa or Surez?

The 2022 season has yet to start, but Corinthians has shown interest in three strong strikers. Recently, the presenter Neto announced that Duilio, the current president of the club, would have confirmed his desire to hire Cavani, Diego Costa or Luis Suárez. With that, the my helm want to know: which one would you like Corinthians to prioritize?

Namely, Cavani belongs to Manchester United and is expected to decide his future only in January. It is worth remembering that Barcelona also showed a desire to have the player for next season and would have even presented a proposal with a contract until June 2023.

Also Uruguayan, Luis Suárez is at Atlético de Madrid. While waiting for a response from his compatriot, Timão is still keeping an eye on the athlete. In all cases, director Roberto de Andrade denied a conversation by both in early December. However, he cited Willian’s case to demonstrate that nothing would be impossible.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa plays in Brazilian football and defends the colors of Atlético Mineiro, current champion of the two main national competitions. Duilio even revealed details about the conditions of a possible negotiation with the center forward.

Therefore, Cavani, Diego Costa and Suárez are in the alvinegra sights and are the options for you, the fan, to leave your opinion about the future of the Parque São Jorge team.

Vote in the poll below!

See more at: Mercado da Bola and Corinthians Contracts.