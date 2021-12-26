Ceará tried to hire Samuel Xavier for 2022, but negotiation is ‘unlikely’, says president – Jogada

THE Ceará recently announced the signing of right-back Michel Macedo, who played in the 2021 season for Juventude and signed with Vovô for two years. Before, however, the club had tried to return Samuel Xavier, an old acquaintance of the crowd.

In an exclusive interview with the program 2nd Half Play, gives Radio Verdinha, the president Robinson de Castro talked about the relationship with the player and revealed an eye to eye conversation to discuss a possible return.

“Samuel, I have a very strong relationship with him, not only as a player, but as a person. We have a good relationship. In the last game we played in Rio de Janeiro, I had a long conversation with him, at the hotel. He has a link with Fluminense until the end of 2022 and it is a major obstacle to his return, because the club said it has no interest in releasing him,” he said.

Robinson guarantees that he tried to hire Samuel Xavier for 2022, but classified as “unlikely” a negotiation at the time.

“So, I think it’s very unlikely Samuel will be able to free himself from there. Although I’ve seen that Fluminense has been looking to hire some players for the position. So, I think it’s unlikely Samuel will come because of this. He was even the first name I looked for. . I even waited a while to look for another name in the market because of Samuel’s name,” said the Alvinegro leader.

SEE THE INTERVIEW WITH ROBINSON DE CASTRO