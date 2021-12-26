Changed annual billing limit; check out!

Formalizing work as an individual microentrepreneur (MEI) has become a reality for many Brazilians. One of the reasons is the possibility of fulfilling the dream of having their own business, and even unemployment serves as an incentive for those who want to undertake and risk creating their own company.

However, to open CNPJ as MEI it is necessary to follow some rules, including the annual billing limit, which currently stands at R$81 thousand. However, the Senate approved a bill that raises the ceiling for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI).

According to the approved text, the value rises from R$ 81 thousand to R$ 130 thousand in 2022. Therefore, MEI may have more revenue throughout the year, which makes formalization even better for those who have a small business ; after all, for many entrepreneurs, the limit was already out of date.

Another proposal in the text is to change the number of employees the MEI can hire. Currently, MEI can only have one collaborator, but the new project authorizes up to 2 collaborators.

The project now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. Although there is great expectation for the vote, little has been said about the bill. Therefore, there is still no scheduled date when the bill will be voted on.

Step by step to open an MEI

The self-employed entrepreneur can open an MEI practically, quickly and completely digitally. See the walkthrough below:

Access the Portal the Federal Government Entrepreneur;

Click on “I want to be MEI”;

On the “Individual Microentrepreneur” page, click on the option “Formalize yourself”;

Login with your account Gov.br and click on “Continue”;

Fill in the registration with your personal data;

Complete the fields following your company’s activity;

In the “Secondary Occupations” frame, you will see a list of activities and can choose up to 15 items related to your work to link to the company. Check an option and click “Insert” to add it to the right-hand frame. Repeat the process until you include all the activities you want. If you want to delete an item, just select it and click “Remove”;

Check the “✓” in the declarations of clearance of operation and in the terms of responsibility. Proceed with the “Continue” button;

Confirm all data;

See the confirmation of the creation of your MEI and your CNPJ number on the screen.

In the “Next Steps” field, click on “Issue CCMEI” to download the Individual Microentrepreneur Status Certificate, a document that certifies the company as registered with the CNPJ. The file will be downloaded immediately in PDF format.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com