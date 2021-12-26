Check the list of cell phones compatible with 5G in Brazil | Tech | Online Diary

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released this week a list of devices compatible with the 5G mobile network. After the auction, the expectation is that the signal will start to reach end consumers by the middle of next year.

Among the approved cell phones are the latest models of iPhones, devices from Xiaomi, Motorola and Samsung, as well as some from Asus, Nokia, Realme and TCL. In all, there are 49 models.

In order not to fall into traps, the Agency emphasizes that approval is a prerequisite for the use and sale of products in Brazil. The consumer must be aware. The approval is important because it guarantees that the electronics have been subjected to tests that seek to prevent risks, such as overheating, explosion, radiation or interference with other communication signals, for example.

A non-approved product is sold at prices much lower than others on the market, which can attract the customer, but be aware that this sale is illegal. To ensure that your device is not illegal, you must check the presence of an Anatel seal or certification number on the cell phone body, which may also be on the box.

With this certification number, you can check various information about your smartphone on Anatel’s Mosaic Portal. To access it, click here.

In the list of approved devices, Anatel informs that the operating mode of the devices is 5G, and only three will work with the 5G DSS, which uses frequencies used by 3G and 4G. They are: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

Check below the approved models separated by brand:

apple

– iPhone 12

– iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max

– iPhone 13

– iPhone 13 Mini, Pro, Pro Max

Xiaomi

– Mi 10T Pro

– Mi11

– Well F3

– Well M3 Pro

– Tedmi Note 10 5G

– Xiami 11 Lite 5G NE

Samung

– Galaxy A32 5G

– Galaxy A52 5G

– Galaxy A52s 5G

– Galaxy M52

– Galaxy Note 20 5G

– Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

– Galaxy S21

– Galaxy S21 FE

– Galaxy S21 Ultra

– Galaxy S21+

– Galaxy Z Flip 3

– Galaxy Z Fold 2

– Galaxy Z Fold 3

asus

– ROG Phone 3

– ROG Phone 5

– ROG Phone 5s

– Zenfone 7

– Zephone 8

– Zefone 8 Flip

Nokia

– Nokia G50

Motorola

– Moto G 5G

– Moto G 5G Plus

– Moto G100

– Moto G200

– Moto G50 5G

– G71 motorcycle

– Motorola Edge

– Motorola Edge 20

– Motorola Edge 20 Lite

– Motorola Edge 20 Pro

realme

– Realme 7 5G

– Realme 8 5G

– Realme GT Master Edition

TCL

– TCL 20 Pro 5G