Check your horoscope for this Saturday (25/12) | The net

Capricorns are unfairly associated with material ambition. In fact, just learning to live in the world is a challenge for them.

who was born today

Very disciplined, he knows exactly his real capacity. When you start a project, nothing will be able to stop you from achieving your goals. Strong personality will attract many admirers. It is very vigorous, sincere and passionate.

Alert

Virgos spend the day on the alert and must remain calm and diplomatic in the face of setbacks. Avoid being authoritarian, especially with your love partner. Take advantage of this phase to be with the people you care about. Neutral health.

Aries – Keep on keeping harmony with everyone. The day is for fraternization. Family and friends will provide unconditional protection. Good physical vitality for travel and sightseeing. Protected life together. Merry Christmas. C. 232 M. 6858

Bull – Accept an invitation to be around positive people. Schedule the day with family and close friends. Show more affection and understanding in your life together. Stable health. Merry Christmas. C.993 M.0912

Twins – Period to be with the loved one and family. Try to capture the good energies of this phase and only think positive thoughts. Perfect organism. Favored trips. Peace and many joys. Merry Christmas. C. 701 M. 4645

Cancer – Release positive energy and invite friends to be by your side. Dialogue will transform life together for the better. Family member will need your support. Excellent health. Merry Christmas. C. 376 M. 9190

Lion – Accept an invitation to be with family and friends. Nothing will be able to take away your good mood. Total happiness with the affectionate couple. Body in perfect condition. Merry Christmas. C. 440 M. 0369

Virgin – You spend the day on the alert, and you should leave the resolutions for a more positive phase. Schedule lunch with your loved ones. Run away from adverse situations. Take better care of your appearance. Merry Christmas. C. 029 M. 7036

Lb – Today is a day to rest and be with the people you care about. Let the joy and affection speak louder, especially in love. Excellent health. Merry Christmas. C. 524 M. 3270

Scorpion- This is a positive phase. You can go out for walks and meet friends. The family will be giving support and affection. Good physical and mental vitality. Favored trips. Merry Christmas. C. 183 M. 8725

Sagittarius – Take the time to get together with family and friends. Nothing will be able to take away your good mood. Can accept invitations for Christmas lunch. Support and affection from the loved one. Merry Christmas. C. 218 M. 1804

Capricorn – Use your strength to build a better world. Accept invitations to Christmas lunch. Nothing will be able to get in the way of getting along with the person you love. Merry Christmas. C. 560 M. 1787

Aquarium – Routine should be the path to be followed during this period. Look for family company. Remember, astral vibrations are not entirely positive. Merry Christmas. C. 657 M. 5443

Fish – Try to support family and friends. Avoid routine with the loved one, go out to visit relatives and friends. Let the Christmas spirit take over your actions. You will be giving and receiving lots of affection. C. 835 M. 2596