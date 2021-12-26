Chevette driver who flew over Camaro has ratified prison

People around the Chevrolet Camaro hit from the roof by a Chevrolet Chevette in Ribeiro das Neves (photo: Reproduction)

The driver of an out-of-control Chevrolet Chevette who flew into the top of a Chevrolet Camaro injuring four people this Saturday afternoon (25/12) had his arrest in the act for drunkenness ratified by the Civil Police and was already sent to the prison system (see video below). The accident occurred after the driver of the Chevette had passed through the curve of a lane above Avenida Dionzio Gomes, Bairro Veneza, in Ribeiro das Neves, in Grande Belo Horizonte. In all, seven vehicles had an accident as a result of that first crash.

According to the Civil Police, the driver’s arrest in flagrante is due to the crime provided for in Article 306 of Law 9503/97, for “driving a motor vehicle with altered psychomotor capacity due to the influence of alcohol or other psychoactive substance that determines dependence. The planned behaviors will be verified by a concentration equal to or greater than 6 decigrams of alcohol per liter of blood or equal to or greater than 0.3 milligram of alcohol per liter of alveolar air”, informed the institution.

After the accident, people tried to attack the driver of the Chevette who was visibly altered. The Military Police prevented him from being lynched and firefighters helped to rescue the wounded.

According to the firefighters, there was a risk of explosion as a fuel leak occurred, which forced rescuers to disconnect the car’s batteries and spread shavings over the asphalt.