Chico Buarque appears with Lula’s poster and goes crazy on the web

Singer and composer Chico Buarque was all afternoon today (25), on the list of most talked about topics on Twitter.

The reason for so much commotion involving the singer is the fact that an image of him holding a poster in support of former president Lula has surfaced.

On the poster stamped with Lula’s face was the following sentence: “They will never be able to stop the arrival of spring. Lula 2022”, says the text, which is accompanied by an art in which the PT’s hair and beard are formed by flowers.

Chico Buarque holds a poster and shows support for Lula’s candidacy

The sentence in question refers to the speech of the former president when he turned himself in to the police to be arrested after a fraudulent conviction, on April 7, 2018. “The powerful can kill one, two or three roses, but they will never be able to stop the coming of spring. And our fight is in search of spring”, said Lula at the time.

The art in the hands of Chico Buarque is by Rafa Mon. “My idol and my work in the same image is a dream that I fulfill this Christmas”, wrote the artist upon seeing the photo.

Lula is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT for the 2022 elections. He comes as a strong opponent of Jair Bolsonaro and polls already show his victory in the first round for next year.

