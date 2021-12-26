China records the highest number of COVID cases in four months – International

(photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

China reported this Saturday (25/12) 140 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number in four months, as authorities strive to contain outbreaks of the disease in several regions, including the city of Xi’an, where millions of people are living. in confinement. The country, the first to detect the new coronavirus in late 2019, is on high alert just over a month before the Beijing Olympics.

Of the 140 new infections, 87 were transmitted locally, reported the National Health Commission, against 55 on Friday.

The majority of cases were registered in Xi’an, in the province of Shaanxi (northwest), where the 13 million people have been confined since Thursday. Only one person from each household can go out every two days to do basic shopping and authorization is required.

Xi’an has recorded 330 symptomatic cases of local transmission since first contagion notification on Dec. 9, 2021, a small number compared to outbreaks of disease in other countries.

China has reduced the number of cases to a minimum thanks to a “zero COVID” strategy that includes border restrictions, quarantines and confinement, but contagion has increased in recent weeks.

China has reported 100,871 symptomatic cases and fewer than 5,000 deaths since the virus was detected in Wuhan City in late 2019.

