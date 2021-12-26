Christmas? Check out the stars that may return to Brazil in 2022

Credit: David Ramos/ Getty Images

This Saturday (25), the world celebrates Christmas, a day marked by union, family and friends. With that in mind, Torcedores.com has separated here six star players who are out of Brazil, but may return next season as gifts for the clubs in Brasileirão.

Marcelo: One of the greatest full-backs in the history of Real Madrid, the southpaw should not stay at the Spanish club next season and is in the sights of some clubs in Brazil. Palmeiras, Botafogo and Flamengo would have their eyes on the athlete, but Fluminense is the favorite.

Philip: Currently, Marcelo’s rival, the defender is at the end of his contract with Atlético de Madrid and can sign with a new team as of January. Winner of the Brazilian Championship in 2015, the defender would be in Corinthians’ sights to replace João Victor.

Fernandinho: Another athlete who is at the end of his contract and should leave Europe next season is Manchester City’s defensive midfielder. Captain of the team commanded by Pep Guardiola, the Brazilian is identified with Athletico Paranaense and can return to the club.

Philippe Coutinho: Third biggest signing in the history of football, the midfielder of the Brazilian team does not win space at Barcelona under Xavi’s command and should look for new air in 2022. Knowing this, Palmeiras is keeping an eye on the athlete’s situation and can make the contract.

Arthur: Another player who shone for a moment, went to the Brazilian national team and then did not maintain his level in Europe is the defensive midfielder ex-Grêmio and Barcelona. Currently at Juventus, the athlete had news linked to Flamengo in recent weeks.

Alexandre Pato: With only four games this season in Major League Soccer, the striker revealed by Internacional is free on the market for 2022 and is now looking for a new team. Despite the denials of the main fans in Brazil, the athlete still does not consider retirement.

