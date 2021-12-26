Climon pie? Gabriel Medina spends Christmas with his biological father and ignores his mother · TV News

Gabriel Medina had a different Christmas this year. At dawn on Saturday (25), he shared photos with Yasmin Brunet and the family of his biological father, Cláudio Ferreira. Until then, the surfer did not speak to the patriarch due to the influence of his mother, Simone Medina, with whom he is now fighting.

In the post’s Instagram comments, some followers noted Simone’s absence. “Where’s the mother, bro?”, asked Arthur Luiz. “I thought the same. Only those who no longer have theirs learn to appreciate it”, said Catia.

On December 22, Medina turned 27 years old and received a tribute from her mother. “Son, congratulations on your day! This photo day was very special, we laughed, hugged, exchanged confidences, I was dizzy from rolling so much! That’s it, 28 long years of a lot of history, a lot of delivery and a lot of complicity”, she wrote In this ocasion.

Cláudio Ferreira, the athlete’s father, said that he was prevented from keeping in touch with his son since he was seven years old. The man revealed that the main reason for the enmity was Simone.

“Many of the things that happened, he didn’t know, because his mother always spoke very badly about me. And I said that this is the truth, this one, this one. We talked a lot, cried a lot. He said: ‘Dad, forgive me . Sorry I’ve been wrong all these years'”, he told UOL in September.

Ferreira also recalled a tense atmosphere between the family when Medina and Yasmin got married: “When they went to Hawaii and got married an hour before, he called me, told me and I blessed the wedding. When he came back and told the mom, Simone didn’t like it”.

Check out how Gabriel Medina’s Christmas celebration was: