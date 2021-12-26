conditions of withdrawal-birthday at Caixa, Santander and others

The FGTS birthday withdrawal is a condition that allows workers to make an annual withdrawal of their money and has been paid to the worker since 2019. With this, it is possible to withdraw part of the balance of the FGTS linked accounts each year, in the month of your birthday, or within two months of your birthday. In this option, the withdrawal-withdrawal, however, is no longer valid. Therefore, below, check out the conditions for the withdrawal-birthday at Caixa, BB, Santander and other banks.

Thus, the worker needs to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal in order to have access to this type of receipt. In addition, the request is optional and can be made through the application, the FGTS website or the Caixa Econômica Federal website. So, check out the step by step:

Access the chosen platform;

Click on “My FGTS”;

Furthermore, select the option “Birthday withdrawal”;

Then read and agree to the terms and conditions;

Finally, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”.

If this resource is not withdrawn, it automatically returns to the FGTS account. It is important to remember that workers who adhere to the FGTS anniversary withdrawal are not entitled to withdrawal withdrawals.

Finally, in June of last year, all banks were authorized to advance the FGTS. For now, seven banks already offer this modality to their customers, including Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa. When placing the order, the debt is paid automatically in the month of release of the withdrawal-birthday. However, to anticipate receipt, it is necessary, first, to authorize the bank to have access to the Guarantee Fund data.

So, below, check out the guarantees for anticipating the FGTS in different banks:

Bank monthly interest rate Anticipation limit Minimum withdrawal amount Bank of Brazil 0.99% 3 installments BRL 1,000 Box 1.49% 3 installments BRL 500 Santander 1.69% 1 installment BRL 500 mercantile 1.89% does not inform does not inform BMG 1.99% 5 installments does not inform pan 1.99% 5 installments BRL 300 harvest 1.99% does not inform does not inform

