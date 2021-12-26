conversation between the club and Jorge Jesus has a promise from the coach and distrust of Flamengo; see backstage

Rui Costa and the coach of eagles met last Friday, the day after the 3-0 defeat in the derby against Porto, which led to the elimination in the Portuguese Cup

the weather in Benfica not good. After defeat by 3 to 0 and the elimination in the Portugal Cup to Harbor, the Portuguese club, led by Rui Costa, set a meeting with Jorge Jesus to decide the future of the coach. For now, the mister was kept.

And the Portuguese newspaper The ball revealed the backstage of the meeting. First, the president of the eagles wanted to know if Jesus wanted to stay in the Light. The answer was yes.

the 67 year old coach guaranteed that he is only committed to Benfica and wants to fulfill the remainder of the contract. Furthermore, believes in the ability of the team and in the achievement of Portuguese Championship.

Another guarantee of Jesus to Rui Costa was the total focus with the Lisbon club. According to the Portuguese vehicle, the subject Flamengo is closed.

However, managers remain suspicious, as Marcos Braz, soccer vice of the red-black, and Bruno Spindel, executive director, continue in Portugal.

play 2:19 Asked if the complicated week and full of news about Flamengo hindered the Águias’ concentration, João de Deus was forceful.

Jesus wants more internal support

According The ball, the coach is not satisfied with the worn out relationship that has been building with the fans. For this, it wants greater internal support.



THE mister I hoped that Rui Costa would go public to smooth the edges and make the atmosphere more peaceful for the coach with the red ones.

Guaranteed until the 30th

Jorge Jesus will be ahead of Benfica in the match against Porto, on December 30, for the 16th round of the Portuguese Championship. The clash will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

But, even being guaranteed for the confrontation, if there is a defeat, the situation can change. According to the Portuguese newspaper, a new setback will make Rui Costa and the board analyze the balance.