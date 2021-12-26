Corinthians chooses to wait until January for Cavani

Market

Despite having an advanced conversation with Cavani, the ace is still evaluating options to stay in Europe

Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF | Suarez has a contract with United until June of next year
Corinthians lives the expectation of guaranteeing the hiring of Edinson Cavani, who is currently one of the priorities of the Alvinegro Paulista club. In addition to Cavani, Timão is also looking to hire Suárez, club officials believe that bringing the Uruguayans can generate confidence both for the squad and for the fans for the 2022 season dispute. Manchester United.

The atmosphere has been one of anxiety in recent days, as Timão waits for a signal from the player that before breathing new air, he needs to terminate his contract with the English club with whom he has a contract until June. If the center forward ends the end of his relationship with United, Corinthians will still face another dispute with European clubs, one of them Barcelona, ​​which also targets the player.

Despite the ace evaluating the options he has to continue acting in Europe, Cavani’s representatives did not rule out the possibility of the player acting in Brazil next year. In addition, Alvinegro Paulista is confident that it will have a new partner who will be able to offer conditions for the club to be able to make a salary proposal that meets the Uruguayan interest.

By January, Corinthians should receive the player’s signal and despite the risk of the player refusing the proposal to act, the club decided to wait for the player’s response, especially given that the window for European transfers will only open at the beginning of the year. However, despite the expectation of a yes from Cavani, Timão also works in parallel and opened conversations with Luis Suárez, who currently has a relationship with Atlético de Madrid until June and should terminate with the club at the end of this year, despite this the São Paulo club faces hiring Cavani as “the least difficult and the most advanced”.

