Corinthians’ demands in FIFA total nearly R$40 million; see the situation of each one

Corinthians could be forced to pay almost R$40 million in international debt. This value is the sum of the demands that the club defends in FIFA in lawsuits filed by former player Mauro Boselli and by clubs Nagoya Grampus, from Japan (by Jô), Torino, from Italy (by Danilo Avelar) and Estoril, from Portugal (by Matheus Jesus).

Timão’s legal department filed an appeal in all cases, which will be judged by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in Switzerland. The club gained time with the resources, but knows that all cases must have a final resolution by 2022.

In other words, a liability of a few million with these international demands at FIFA could jeopardize Corinthians’ finances next season. Three of the four cases, in fact, are considered to be difficult to reverse in the CAS – see the situations detailed below.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the year, under the new management of President Duilio Monteiro Alves, he resolved two disputes with two clubs that could cause the same problem: Wanderes, from Uruguay, for the purchase of Bruno Méndez, and Dynamo from Kiev, from Ukraine , on Sidcley’s loan.

See below the status of each of Corinthians’ demands in FIFA

Nagoya Grampus-JAP (Jo Case) – R$ 19 million

In November 2020, FIFA won Nagoya Grampus, from Japan, in a lawsuit against forward Jô and Corinthians. The indemnity value is US$3.4 million (about R$19 million at the current price). Jô had a contract until December 2020 and the Japanese club alleges that the attacker has abandoned his job, who, in turn, claims to leave for lack of payment of a few months’ salary. It is worth remembering that Jô’s lawyer understands that Corinthians does not have to be part of the process, since it was Nagoya who asked for the termination. Corinthians says it has hired a free player on the market.

Estoril-POR (Matheus Jesus case) – R$8.9 million

Last November, Corinthians was condemned by FIFA in a lawsuit filed by Estoril, of Portugal, concerning the transfer of Matheus Jesus, in 2019. Timão did not pay € 1.35 million (about R$ 8, 6 million). FIFA also won the Portuguese club in the amount of R$ 250,000, corresponding to 50% of what Bragantino paid to Corinthians for the loan of Matheus Jesus, in 2020. If the appeal is rejected, Corinthians will still have to pay 12% fine on the debt amount.

Mauro Boselli – R$6.6 million

Striker Mauro Boselli, who was under contract with Corinthians in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, filed a lawsuit in FIFA against the club for late amounts (salary amounts of various natures). The value of the alvinegra debt, which was partially accepted by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, is US$ 1.1 million (R$ 6.6 million). There is still a charge of 5% annual interest accrued on the amounts. Corinthians appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in Switzerland.

Torino-ITA (Case Danilo Avelar) – 4.7 million

Corinthians was sued in FIFA by Torino, from Italy, for the non-payment of the second installment of the purchase of Danilo Avelar in 2019, in the amount of 750,000 euros (about R$ 4.7 million at the current price). The debt amount, with interest, tends to exceed R$ 5 million. Timão’s legal department filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in Switzerland. The judgment, according to the club’s forecast, should only take place in mid-2022.

