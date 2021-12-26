Corinthians: João Victor can be “saved by the bell” in the window with Sylvinho’s steering wheel in the crosshairs of Al Taawon

Second Sports Gazette, steering wheel Gabriel entered the sights of the Saudi Arabian club and direction, at first, is not opposed to the sale definitively

The 2022 season is already being designed by Sylvinho in order to polish the Corinthians that returns to dispute the Libertadores da América. Midfielder Paulinho was announced in December and joins the “golden quartet” that arrived at the last window, formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian. In the opposite direction, President Duílio Monteiro Alves tries everything to “shield” the cast so as not to suffer losses abroad in January.

Names like the young João Victor, one of the best defenders of the last edition of the Brazilian Championship, are in the sights of the big clubs in Europe – he is currently the active – of the youngest – most valued in the club. But those who are also at risk of leaving the CT Joaquim Grava before its time are Gabriel.

The 29-year-old midfielder has a contract expiring in December of next year, but he joined the hiring route at Al Taawon from Saudi Arabia. The report of James Salazar, gives Sports Gazette, he found that the Arab club had sought out Gabriel’s representatives in search of information.

Corinthians has not yet been consulted, but according to the news, both the club and the athlete’s staff are now awaiting an eventual offer from Al Taawon, 15th place in the Saudi league. The shirt 5 has only 50% of its economic rights linked to Corinthians. “Getting a good sale in the January transfer window is an option well evaluated by Corinthians. For now, the club has not called Gabriel to renew the link”, says the Gazette.

It is worth remembering that, in 2019, Gabriel reached an agreement with Al-Hilal and traveled to Saudi Arabia to undergo exams and sign a contract. The Arabs would pay more than R$ 25 million, but they gave up the wheel at the last minute – Cuellar, then at Flamengo, was chosen at the time.