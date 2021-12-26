Corinthians sees Cavani ‘less difficult’ than Suarez and agrees to wait until January for a United striker

THE helm treats Cavani as its main market target for the 2022 season

THE Corinthians no doubt that so much Edinson Cavani how much Luis Suarez they are players who will generate a lot of confidence and excitement, on and off the field, if they are hired. But, the club has a priority.

There is a great feeling of anxiety among the Corinthians leaders for a signal from the Uruguayan that is in the Manchester United, from England.

Cavani needs to get his termination from the English club, with whom he has a contract until June. In addition, he has been evaluating his options to stay in European football.

However, Corinthians has already obtained the return of Cavani’s representatives with the guarantee that the player will not rule out playing in Brazil from next year onwards..

Due to the support it will have from a partner, Corinthians believes it will be able to offer Cavani a salary that satisfies the center forward.

Cavani’s signaling isn’t due until January. Corinthians knows this, also understands that the chance of a refusal is not small, but continues to believe that it can work and, therefore, has accepted to wait, even because the transfer window in the Old Continent will only open at the beginning of the year. .

At the same time, the club maintains open conversations with agents of Luis Suárez, another Uruguayan, but this player from Madrid’s athletic, with whom he also has a contract until June and with a real chance of termination at the end of this year.

The next few days should be ones of monitoring and looking for any advances. The two players are treated in a special way by Corinthians, despite the plan to bring Cavani in is rated as “the least difficult and the most advanced”.