Coronavirus pioneer in Brazil, Gabriela Pugliesi tests positive again · TV News

First famous Brazilian to catch coronavirus, in March of last year, Gabriela Pugliesi tested positive for Covid-19 again. She stated that she has no symptoms and that she only discovered the disease because she was going abroad and needed a negative test to be able to board.

“Look what a thing! Yesterday [sexta, 24] in the afternoon I did the PCR, because I would have to take it because, theoretically, tomorrow [26] I would travel outside Brazil. And my PCR was detected for Covid-19. I did it three times to be sure. And it came back positive, and I’m not feeling anything at all. Zero symptoms, but positive,” she began in a sequel to Stories on her Instagram.

She stressed that she is without symptoms and feeling well because she took both doses of the vaccine. “From what I’ve read, from what I’m seeing, people who got it again, even vaccinated, thank God they don’t look so bad, like I don’t have any symptoms. It’s just that everyone is alerted to get tested.” signed.

Gabriela was going to spend Christmas with her boyfriend, Túlio Dek, in Rio de Janeiro, but canceled the trip to isolate herself. “Obviously I stayed here alone, I had granola dinner, guys, because I didn’t even have dinner (laughs). But I’m so grateful I’m not feeling bad, I’m not even thinking about the trip I missed, because I’m still hoping to I’ll go later. I’m always attached to the bright side of everything, right?”, he said.

“That’s what matters in this life, health. Travels, Christmas and socializing, God willing, we’ll still have a lot in this life. Be careful, wear masks in the street, use alcohol. I wore a mask all the time, anyway. with my family, and I wasn’t feeling anything.”

The influencer even encouraged her followers to be careful. “No kidding, a lot of people I know are in bad shape. Don’t think it’s over!”, he warned.

Gabriela’s speech draws attention as it is opposed to what she made last year. After testing positive for the first time, she was spotted at a party with influential friends and was recorded saying “fuck life”.

Check out the video published this Saturday (25):