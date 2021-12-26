Court decision is modified and Flamengo suffers damage of more than R$ 123 million in credit

Flamengo ended up receiving unpleasant news at the end of the year, Mais Querido ended up suffering a defeat in the Federal Court. This is because an appeal from the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) was unanimously accepted by the 5th Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the Second Region (TRF-2) and under the report of federal judge Ricardo Pelingeiro, a decision of the first instance was overturned. at the end of 2019. At the time, Judge Vladimir Santos Vitovsky, of the 9th Federal Court of Tax Enforcement of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro (JFRJ), had denied the request for attachment of the updated value at the time of R$ 123,556,217.45 in Flamengo’s credit. It will still be up to update the amount.

“In conclusion, I verify that the decision that rejected the request for reinforcement of the pledge and replacement of assets, pursuant to art. 15, II of the LEF. In view of the foregoing, I vote to PROVIDE THE INTERLOCUTORY APPEAL to determine the replacement of the measures to reinforce the pledge and replacement of assets that present greater liquidity, as required, in the diction of art. 15, II of the LEF”, voted the reporting judge.

According to information obtained and released by Esporte News Mundo, the Rubro-negro Carioca had only been pledged on properties, where CT Ninho do Urubu is located, valued at R$ 77,430,000.00. In 2019, Bacen requested that the pledge of properties be replaced by a cash deposit, on the grounds that several encumbrances are registered in their registrations. The replacement was requested at the time for the amounts received by the Rio club in view of the awards for the titles of the Brazilian Championship and Conmebol Libertadores in 2019.

At the time, the magistrate denied the request and stated that “there are strong indications that the amounts already pledged would be sufficient to guarantee the outstanding credit, and, by virtue of a court decision, the credit momentarily lacks liquidity”. The values ​​would refer to an initial fine of $38,367,280.00, applied in 2013 for alleged irregularities committed by the club in recording the values ​​of international negotiations between the years 1993 and 1998.

Bacen has been requesting payment of the debt to the club since May 2, 2014. In the decision, the federal judge had denied the request in the first instance, arguing that part of the fine had been excluded. “US$ 8,000,000.00 was excluded in US dollars, out of a total of US$ 13,100,000, in addition to having reduced the percentage of the fine applied to 70% of the value of the negotiation. In other words, based on the original values, and without due conversion, the fine initially imposed on trades involving US$ 13,100,000 were reduced to 70% from US$ 5,100,000.00, that is, US $3,570,000.00, which represents about 27% of the original value of the debt”.