Cruzeiro: Cruzeiro targets Alexandre Bird to command the club’s football; position is vacant after Alexandre Mattos leaves

After the purchase of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo Fenômeno, the club undergoes internal changes, and one of them is in charge of football

After the purchase of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo Fenômeno, the club undergoes internal changes, and one of them is in charge of football. With Alexandre Mattos out of Raposa, the strongest name that has been gaining strength behind the scenes of the Minas Gerais team is Alexandre Bird.

The strong relationship that Bird has with Paulo André, the man who will lead the football of Raposa is one of the main reasons that the executive arrives at Cruzeiro. Information on the interest of the club from Minas Gerais in the professional is from ESPN and LANCE.

With the internal changes at Raposa, Paulo André and Gabriel Dias will be chosen by Ronaldo to lead the club’s transition process to SAF, the former player bought nearly 90% of the club-company shares.

Alexandre Bird has worked in Desportivo Brasil, São Paulo, where he stayed for six years and then moved to Vasco do Gama, where he left in November, along with coach Fernando Diniz. Both were fired after the club failed to reach the goal of taking the team back to Serie A in the Brazilian Championship.

