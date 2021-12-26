Cruzeiro president explains ‘minerva vote’ that the club still has on Ronaldo Fenômeno

The association will still be able to veto decisions by Ronaldo Fenômeno that are related to the club’s identity, such as the design of the shield, colors and headquarters of the football team.

THE cruise became a football limited company (SAF) and sold 90% of its shares to Ronaldo Fenômeno, who paid R$ 400 million and became the owner of the club’s football. The remaining 10% stayed with the association, which maintains a ‘minerva vote’ on some specific decisions.

“We guaranteed that 10% remained for the association, because in the SAF law it is very clear that, with 10%, the association has the so-called mining vote to guarantee basic and historical things about the club.”, declared president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues in an interview with TV Máfia Azul last Friday.

“The club’s emblem will be this one, it will be blue and white, it will not change the headquarters of Belo Horizonte”, exemplified the representative, explaining that the power of the association lies only in the Cruzeiro’s identity factors.

Despite having such a possibility, the president stated that he does not believe in the need to use it in the coming years.

“I believe that Cruzeiro is a different magnitude, in analogy, from Red Bull Bragantino. I’m not belittling it, it’s a team that has already won titles and such, but the size of the crowd and everything it achieves is different. And I don’t believe, especially since Ronaldo is the buyer, a player with identification with Cruzeiro, that he would make this change”, opined Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

In the case of Bragantino, the headquarters was kept in Bragança Paulista, but colors, coat of arms and uniforms were changed.

“We remain with 10% and I, as president of Cruzeiro, will represent this minority shareholder on the SAF board of directors”, completed Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who will have a chair to participate in meetings and opine on the future of the club. The control of decisions not related to the club’s identity, of course, will be in the hands of Ronaldo Fenômeno.