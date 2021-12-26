Cruzeiro’s president says the stay of reinforcements and Luxa depends on Ronaldo

The future of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and of reinforcements already hired by Cruzeiro for the next season, when he faces Campeonato Mineiro, Série B and Copa do Brasil, no longer depends on the club’s president, Sérgio Rodrigues. In an interview with TV Máfia Azul, the director of Raposa recalled that all these decisions now depend on Ronaldo Fenômeno, who acquired 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) last week and stirred up the Brazilian football market.

However, according to Rodrigues, some contractions were already known to the ace, who must analyze all contracts together with his team. “Again, these are decisions that I’m not the one making. This question needs to be asked of Ronaldo. But, from what we said, at first, he already knew about some of the contracts and, in the end, he was even informed. Others we had to do for the dynamism of the market, I think they were well received. But it usually goes with his criteria now,” he said.

Luxa even spoke out about the impasse involving the continuation or not of his work at the star club and he even criticized the unnecessary exposure. On Cruzeiro’s official website, there is no further information about the blue and white cast or the technical committee, which according to the publication will be updated shortly. The celestial president also spoke about the permanence of former employees of the club, a commitment that would have been assumed by Ronaldo.

“The idea we talked about was this, that he preserves the vast majority of people to give them the opportunity to observe each one’s work. But of course, as it is a business, he also wants to take a look to see salaries, positions, schedule”, he declared.

Sale for BRL 400 million

Sérgio Rodrigues was also asked during the interview if the sale value of 90% of football for R$ 400 million is not considered low. However, he was emphatic in remembering that there are other situations involved, such as the need for investments and the high indebtedness of the club.

“First we have to analyze a scenario that everyone asked, what is the price of the Cruzeiro, because it has no price for us. We had to understand what Cruzeiro is worth in the market according to two things: what needs to be invested in it and what debt is due. The SAF law is very clear, the debt does not follow up today, but if the payment plan has not been paid within six years, after that period, whoever is in the SAF is sympathetic to it. So, whoever is buying Cruzeiro, he has to worry about the payment of that debt as well. It is an investment of R$ 400 million, but also R$ 1.5 billion practically, which is the sum added to Cruzeiro’s debt”, he claimed.

