Curry puts on a show, Porter decides, and the Warriors beat the Suns in Phoenix | nba

Stephen Curry had 8 Christmas games in his career and had never reached 20 points. This Saturday, the star scored 33 and led the Golden State Warriors to an incredible 116-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. In the duel between the two teams with the best campaign in the NBA, the second took the place of the first.

The name of the last room, however, was Otto Porter. With the absences of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, by covid protocols, the wing started and was decisive. He scored the last 7 points of Golden State, 10 in the last partial. In the game’s total, he scored 19 and ended up as the second best scorer on the team. Draymond Green contributed 8 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists, plus 3 steals and 3 blocks, and was the brains of the Warriors once again.

1 of 4 Stephen Curry annotates two more under the eyes of opponents — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Stephen Curry notes two more under the eyes of opponents — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

But the heart and lung were Curry. In the 37 minutes they were on court, the Warriors won by 24 points. In the 11 minutes he rested, the Suns were better by 15 points. It was the second victory in three games this season against the rival, in matches that were more than expected and with a playoff look.

In the first, even after losing Booker to an injury in the second quarter, Phoenix got the better of him at home. In the second, Golden State ran over San Francisco. The Christmas duel was the slam dunk, but the teams still meet again on March 30th. Probably with Klay Thompson on court, as the Warriors star is in the final stages of reconditioning.

Golden State reaches 27 wins to 6 losses. Phoenix has 26 wins and 6 losses. Chris Paul had a great performance with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, but the other two stars were lacking in the face of the NBA’s best defense – Phoenix is ​​second best. Devin Booker scored just 13 points, with 5 baskets in 19 court attempts. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

The Suns’ next challenge is against dangerous Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, again at home. Golden State, who beat the Grizzlies last Thursday, takes on the Denver Nuggets on the 28th and 30th, once at home and once away. It was the third consecutive victory for the team of coach Steve Kerr, putting an end to a streak of 5 consecutive victories by the opponent.

suns

Chris Paul (21 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts)

Deandre Ayton (18 pts, 7 rebs)

Devin Booker (13 pts)

warriors

Stephen Curry (33 pts, 4 rebs, 6 asts, 3 steals, 5 threes)

Otto Porter (19 pts, 6 rebs)

Gary Payton II (14 pts, 8 rebs)

Draymond Green (8 pts, 8 rebs, 10 asts, 3 steals, 3 stumps)

suns

Frank Kaminsky (knee)

Darius Saric (knee)

warriors

Andrew Wiggins (covid protocols)

Jordan Poole (covid protocols)

Andre Iguodala (knee)

Klay Thompson (Reconditioning)

2 of 4 Chris Chiozza takes the shot — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Chris Chiozza takes the shot — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Assists

suns 20

warriors 28

Turnovers

suns 13

Warriors 9

Points generated by turnovers

suns 12

warriors 21

Court shots

Suns 40/83 (48.2%)

Warriors 42/85 (49.4%)

three shots

Suns 11/30 (36.7%)

Warriors 14/37 (37.8%)

free throws

Suns 16/16 (100%)

Warriors 18/21 (85.7%)

3 of 4 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First Period – Warriors 33 to 27: Curry started with 11 points in the end, but hit only one of 4 balls out of three. On the other side, Ayton and Paul scored 8 points each. The Warriors had 10 assists in 13 field shots. The Suns, 7 out of 10. Golden State went on to open 10, but ended up with a 6 head-on.

Second period – Suns 35 to 25: Phoenix hit a 16-3 streak to turn the tables and burn down his arena. Paul scored another 8, a total of 16, and led the team in the first half. Curry scored 6, 17 total. In a balanced game, the Warriors took better advantage of the opponent’s turnovers, but the Suns had better use of the court. Score from 62 to 58.

4 of 4 Deandre Ayton shows off his wingspan — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Deandre Ayton shows off his wingspan — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Third Period – Warriors 26 to 22: The visitors’ defense worked and limited Phoenix to 22 points, with good performances from Kevon Looney, Gary Payton and Quinddary Weatherspoon, who made his debut on a 10-day contract with the Warriors. In the 27 minutes with Curry, Warriors won 12. In the 9 minutes without him, they lost 12. Score tied at 84.

Fourth Period – Warriors 32 to 23: Otto Porter took the reins in the last period and scored 10 points for Golden State, all of which were the last 7 of the team. The veteran winger, who started as a starter in the absences of Wiggins and Poole, has shown that he can also be decisive when necessary.

suns

12/27 – Grizzlies (home)

12/29 – Thunder (home)

12/31 – Celtics (out)