Curry shines with 33 points, Warriors beat Suns to take conference lead

Golden State beat rivals in Arizona in the clash between the two teams for the best campaign in the NBA

In the Christmas round of NBA, The Golden State Warriors went to Arizona and won the Phoenix Suns by 116 to 107 this Saturday.

Stephen Curry was on a night worthy of an MVP and was the main name of the game, scoring 33 points in the game, being the goal of the night.

But who shone for the Warriors was Otto Porter Jr., who scored 13 points in the last quarter, closing the account to annihilate the Suns.

The result now places the Warriors (27-6) at the top of the Western Conference, overtaking the Suns (26-6)

christmas curry

The Warriors star had an uninspired night, but he still had 33 points and 5 3-point balls.

Curry now has 156 consecutive games with at least one 3-point ball, close to his own record of 157 long-shot games.

This was also Curry’s first Christmas game with more than 20 points after failing to score in 8 previous appearances.

Statistics

Stephen Curry: 23pts, 4rebs, 6ast, 3 steals

Draymond Green: 8pts, 7rebs, 10ast, 3 steals, 3 stumps

Otto Porter: 19pts, 6rebs