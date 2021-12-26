Dani Calabresa talks about CAT BBB and frozen eggs: ‘Summer belly’

Dani Calabresa will have a full year in 2022, starting with his participation in “Big Brother Brasil”. She takes on the role of Rafael Portugal, who left the reality show, and heads the CAT BBB, the show’s mood board. Besides, she is already starting to think about being a mother and, for that, she froze eggs.

“I froze my eggs in August 2020”, she revealed, in an interview with O Globo.

According to her, her relationship with publicist Richard Neuman made her think about having children.

“On meeting Richard, the desire to have a family returned. Children are very much on our radar,” said she, who had the hand requested by Richard at Disney.

Dani warned: “I don’t know when, but you’ll notice, you’ll see a belly (laughs). We’re dreaming about it.”

The wedding doesn’t have a date yet, but it has a soundtrack: “We want to get married, have a party and be able to call É o Tchan, with the whole world protected, healthy and happy. That’s why I don’t know if the wedding will be in 2022 or 2023” .

CAT BBB

The actress and comedian was excited about the arrival of “BBB” in January.

“I’m very happy to be taking on the CAT, it’s a wonderful feeling to join the program,” she said.

During the week, Dani Calabresa shared two audios of Rafael Portugal with her fans, joking if it was true that she would take her place on the reality show chart on Rede Globo. In them, Portugal questions whether the information is true, so that he can organize to go out in search of ‘another job’.

In fact, Portugal stated that the exclusivity demanded by Rede Globo made him withdraw from the program, as he has parallel works that he had no interest in interrupting.