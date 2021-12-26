Datafolha shows Brazilian divided on replacement of Bolsa Família by Auxílio Brasil – 12/25/2021 – Market

For 43% of Brazilians, the government acted wrongly by ending Bolsa Família and creating Auxílio Brasil in its place. On the other hand, 41% rate the change as positive.

This is shown by a Datafolha survey carried out from December 13th to 16th, with 3,666 Brazilians in 191 municipalities. The margin of error is two percentage points down or up.

The numbers point to a tie, considering the margin of error. The other interviewees do not know (9%) or believe that the government did not act either good or bad in relation to the replacement of the program (7%).

Given the margin of error, the data are similar when considering only those who received Bolsa Família until October: 42% disapprove and 44% approve the government’s decision. In this case, with a more positive bias in relation to the new program.

According to Datafolha, criticism of the end of Bolsa Família is greater among PT supporters and government critics Jair Bolsonaro (62% in both cases), former president Lula’s voters (59%) and people who declare that the food at home has been insufficient to feed the family (51%).

The approval rate for the new program, on the other hand, is higher among Bolsonaro voters and government supporters (both 76%), business (58%), evangelicals (51%) and people who have been able to feed their families (51% ).

According to the survey, 25% of Brazilians were beneficiaries or lived with someone who received Bolsa Família until October this year. Now, 22% are in families that received the new Auxílio Brasil last month or would receive it in December. The difference between the two numbers is also within the margin of error.

The replacement of Bolsa Família is one of the federal government’s bets to improve the current president’s popularity and place him in a more favorable position to run for re-election in 2022.

Datafolha showed that former president Lula (PT) maintains a clear lead in the presidential race for 2022 at this time (48%), with chances of victory in the first round and with the current holder of Planalto in second place (22%).

In addition to erasing the PT brand from Bolsa Família, the government set a temporary value of R$400 for the new program, guaranteed only until the end of next year.

Even with the launch of the program, Bolsonaro maintains so far the worst assessment since he took office, with 53% of failure.

According to the survey, the percentage of beneficiaries of the new aid is higher among people aged 16 to 24 (28%), respondents with elementary education (31%), income up to two minimum wages (32%), residents of the Northeast ( 35%), unemployed (43%) and housewives (44%).

People aged 16 to 24 and unemployed, for example, are among those who least approve of the government, with 13% and 16%, below the average of 22%. The poll also showed that Lula would beat Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a second round dispute by 72% to 21%.

Public policy experts are concerned about the new program’s model and also cite insecurity about the future of the benefit after next year’s elections.

Some believe that the name change is just an electoral issue. Furthermore, families with only one person in the composition will receive the same amount as those with two or more members, which makes the distribution of resources unequal.

as showed the leaf, families registered in income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil, have been dealing with uncertainties as to the exact amount that will be transferred to the account in the following month. During the pandemic, amounts ranged from an average of around R$200 to the limit of R$1,200 paid during four months of last year.

indebtedness

The new Datafolha survey shows a reduction or stability in defaults by Brazilians in December compared to the survey carried out in September.

The share of those with overdue credit card debt fluctuated from 25% to 26%. The percentage of consumers with overdue electricity bills dropped from 22% to 17%. In the water bill, it went from 16% to 13%. Rents or installments of real estate, from 11% to 9%.

In the gas bill, the percentage of delays rose from 8% to 6%. In the provision of vehicles and school fees, from 6% to 5%. Portions of health plans, from 5% to 4%.

According to Datafolha, 30% of the population with a family income of up to two minimum wages has overdue debt on the card, a rate that gradually drops as income increases – 10% for those earning more than ten minimum wages.

Among unemployed people looking for a job, 42% of respondents report delays in this modality.

Delays in payment of the electricity bill are greater in the range of up to two minimum wages (24%) and blacks and browns (21%).