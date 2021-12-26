Desmond Tutu, Archbishop of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at age 90

CAPE TOWN — Archbishop Desmond Tutu, of the Anglican Church in South Africa, one of the most important activists in the fight against apartheid, who won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, died this Sunday, aged 90.

Analysis:‘Democracy cannot be sustained by the current polarization’, says American political scientist

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s, the priest has been hospitalized several times in recent years to treat infections associated with the disease.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of South African notables who left us a legacy of a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Solidarity: In an interview, Pope Francis recalls childhood in Argentina and asks that children and the poor be remembered this Christmas

Ramaphosa described Tutu as “a man of extraordinary intelligence, righteous and invincible against the forces of apartheid”, but who was “also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who suffered oppression, injustice and violence”.

In article:South African Archbishop wants the right to opt for assisted death





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Desmond Mpilo Tutu was archbishop of the Anglican Church in South Africa and winner of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for fighting apartheid in the country. In the photo, he hugs his friend Nelson Mandela, icon of the struggle against South African segregation (17-05-2003) Photo: AFP In the 1985 photo, Nobel Peace Prize winners Mother Teresa and Desmond Tutu greet French Education Minister Jean-Pierre Chevenement during an international colloquium on ‘Freedom and Human Rights’ (30-05-1985) Photo: MICHEL CLEMENT / AFP Desmond Tutu protests at funeral for victims of police violence in South Africa (23-07-1985) Photo: GIDEON MENDEL / AFP Desmond Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for the fight against apartheid in South Africa (10-12-1984) Photo: – / AFP Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah were married in 1955 and had four children (23-10-1984) Photo: SCANPIX SWEDEN / AFP Desmond Tutu became the first black archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa (13-07-1986) Photo: WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP Desmond Tutu was considered ‘the nation’s moral compass’ for his struggle based on non-violent resistance Photo: TREVOR SAMSON / AFP The Dalai Lama described Desmond Tutu as his ‘elder godbrother’ (21-08-1996) Photo: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS Desmond Tutu and Barack Obama, first black president of the United States, June 2013 Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and has been hospitalized several times in recent years to treat infections associated with the disease (7-10-2017) Photo: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS Prince Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited Desmond Tutu with her husband and son on an official tour in September 2019 Photo: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS In announcing the death of Desmond Tutu, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as ‘a man of extraordinary intelligence, righteous and invincible against the forces of apartheid’ (18-07-2007) Photo: ALEXANDER JOE / AFP

The Nelson Mandela Foundation noted in a statement that the activist’s contributions “to the fight against injustice, locally and globally, are on a par with the depth of his thinking about building future liberators for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. “.

activist priest

Born in the small town of Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, in October 1931, Desmond Mpilo Tutu was the son of a maid and a teacher. Following in his father’s footsteps, he graduated as a professional in education, but gave up the career after three years because he did not agree with the inferior quality of education offered to black children by the South African racist regime.

Tutu lived for a period in the UK, where, he claimed, he asked for information unnecessarily only to be called “Sir” by white police officers. He married in 1955 Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, with whom he had four children.

Nelson Mandela by Desmond Tutu: ‘A colossus of unassailable moral character’

Ordained at the age of 30 in 1961, after studying at the Faculty of Theology of St. Peter, in Johannesburg. Years later, he returned to England to obtain a new degree and a master’s degree at King’s College. Back in South Africa, his parish of St. George, Cape Town, became a center of the struggle against apartheid and he, becoming more and more well-known, became a constant figure at the front of marches and campaigns, traveling the world to defend greater international pressure on the racist regime, especially with sanctions. Its struggle based on non-violent resistance, which earned it the nickname “the moral compass of the nation,” provoked the wrath of the white minority South African government.

Tutu was named archbishop in 1986, becoming the first black man in the post in Cape Town. His position as a religious leader prevented him from being arrested, unlike most of the leaders of the struggle against apartheid. His wide smile, affability and eloquent speeches made him a world celebrity, but he never lost his humility. He would often step down from the pulpit to hug and interact with parishioners, sometimes dancing among them.

After Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, where he spent 27 years, it was the priest who led the activist to a balcony in Cape Town City Hall, where he delivered his first public speech. The archbishop compared voting in South Africa’s first democratic elections, in 1994, to the feeling of “falling in love”.

With Mandela’s election to the presidency, Tutu — who coined the term “Rainbow Nation” for post-apartheid South Africa — chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), created with the hope of turning the page of racial hatred. “You are overwhelmed by the extent of the evil,” he said at the time, adding that it was necessary to open the wounds to heal them. Its credibility was crucial to the commission’s efforts to get former members of the security forces and former guerrillas to cooperate with the inquiry in exchange for an amnesty.

Tutu’s struggle for a more egalitarian and humane South Africa did not stop with the end of apartheid. In 2004, he accused President Thabo Mbeki — Mandela’s successor — of carrying out policies that enriched a small elite while “many, many too many of our people live in grinding, degrading and dehumanizing poverty.”

Reconciled with Mbeki, who visited him in hospital in 2015, the archbishop remained unhappy with the state of affairs in his country under Jacob Zuma, the next president, who years later would be accused of corruption and resign, ending up in prison.

“I think we’re in a bad shape in South Africa, especially when compared to the Mandela years,” he told The New York Times Magazine in 2010. . We have the most unequal society in the world.”

With the deepening of allegations of corruption and mismanagement in 2011, Tutu raised the tone of criticism of Zuma. “This government, our government, is worse than that of apartheid,” sentenced the Archbishop, “because at least that was what was expected of them.”

Tutu withdrew from public life in October 2010, but he never stopped speaking out for the causes he believed in. Still active, he accused the West of remaining silent and of becoming an accomplice in the suffering of the Palestinians. Already retired in 2013, he declared his support for LGBT+ rights, stating that he would never “worship a God who is homophobic”.

In 2021, close to his 90th birthday and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, he entered the debate over vaccination.

– There is nothing to fear. Don’t let Covid-19 continue to devastate our country, or our world. Get vaccinated.

Tributes

His death sparked expressions of grief outside South Africa as well. Former US President Barack Obama described him as “a mentor, a friend and a moral compass for me and for so many others.”

“Universally minded, Archbishop Tutu was rooted in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned about injustice everywhere. He never lost his mischievous sense of humor and his willingness to find humanity in his opponents. . Michelle and I will miss him a lot,” Obama said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “deep sadness” and praised the religious leader’s “intellectual leadership”.

“He was a key figure in the fight against apartheid and in the fight to create a new South Africa. And he will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor,” Boris wrote on Twitter.

The honors also came from the group of personalities known as “The Elders”, an organization created in 2007 by Mandela and of which Tutu was the first president.

In a statement, the institution created to bring together prominent public figures — which includes former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and former US President Jimmy Carter, among others — to discuss world problems praised Tutu as a “inspiration”.

“The Elders lost a dear friend, with a contagious smile and mischievous sense of humor that delighted everyone. The world has lost an inspiration, but their achievements will never be forgotten.”

Desmond Tutu passed away peacefully at 7:00 am (2:00 am GMT), according to several people close to the family interviewed by AFP.