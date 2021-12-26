Desmond Tutu, Archbishop of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at age 90

CAPE TOWN — Desmond Mpilo Tutu, archbishop of the Anglican Church in South Africa and winner of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for fighting apartheid in the country, died this Sunday, aged 90.

The activist was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and has been hospitalized several times in recent years to treat infections associated with the disease.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of South African notables who bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in a statement.

Ramaphosa described Tutu as “a man of extraordinary intelligence, righteous and invincible against the forces of apartheid”, but who was “also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who suffered oppression, injustice and violence”.

Activist

Born in the small town of Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, in October 1931, Tutu was the son of a maid and a teacher. Following in his father’s footsteps, he graduated as a professional in education, but gave up the career because he did not agree with the inferior quality of education offered to children.

Tutu lived for a period in the UK at the time, asking for information unnecessarily only to be called “Sir” by white police officers. In 1955 he married Leah, with whom he had four children.

Ordained at age 30, he used his position to advocate international sanctions against apartheid and later to lobby for equal rights for all. His outspokenness provoked the wrath of the white minority South African government. He was appointed archbishop in 1986, becoming the first black man to hold office in Cape Town. Tutu retired from public life in October 2010.