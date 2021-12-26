Desmond Tutu dies

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize winner and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against apartheid, died at the age of 90 this Sunday morning (26).

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years has been hospitalized on several occasions to treat treatment-associated infections.

“Ultimately, at age 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning,” said Dr. Ramphela Mamphele, interim president of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Coordinator of the Office of the Archbishop in a statement. on behalf of the Tutu family.

In 1984, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created to unearth atrocities committed during those dark days.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another mournful chapter in our nation’s farewell to a generation of notable South Africans who bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” said the country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

