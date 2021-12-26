Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize and leader against apartheid, dies at age 90 | World

South African archbishop Desmond Tutu, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his fight against apartheid in South Africa, died at the age of 90. The information was confirmed by the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, this Sunday (26).
“The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another mournful chapter in our nation’s farewell to a generation of exceptional South Africans who left us a South Africa freed,” said Ramaphosa.
“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a principled and pragmatic leader who gave meaning to the biblical understanding that faith without works is dead,” the president continued.
Apartheid was a segregationist regime that operated in South Africa from 1948 to 1991, which separated black people from white people and gave the latter domination of political and economic power in the country.
July 1988 – Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks to crowd at protest event calling for Mandela’s release in London’s Hyde Park. The act took place on the 17th, on the eve of the then-incarcerated leader’s 70th birthday — Photo: Anna Tully/AFP/Arquivo
A human rights activist, the archbishop spoke about the occupation of Palestinian territory by Israel, the rights of the LGBTQIA+ population, climate change and other issues of global relevance.
Tutu leaves behind his wife, Nomalizo Leah, and four children.
Desmond Tutu on his 85th birthday — Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP
In 1984, Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. A decade later, he witnessed the end of the regime and chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created to uncover the atrocities committed during those dark days.
Tutu led numerous marches and campaigns to end apartheid on the entrance steps to St. George’s Cathedral, and as a result it became known as the “People’s Cathedral” and a powerful symbol of local democracy.
he was friends with Nelson Mandela’s whole life, and for a time lived on the same street as the South African municipality of Soweto — the only street in the world that has housed two Nobel Peace Prize winners.
“His most characteristic quality is his readiness to fearlessly adopt unpopular positions,” Mandela once said of him. “Such independence of mind is vital for a thriving democracy.”
Tutu’s death comes just weeks after the death of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Clerk, who died at age 85.
President Ramaphosa said Tutu was “an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights activist.”
Ordained a priest in 1960, he served as bishop of Lesotho from 1976-78, assistant bishop of Johannesburg, and rector of a parish in Soweto.
South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu dances after the 2013 Templeton Prize — Photo: Ilan Godfrey/Templeton Prize/Reuters
Retired South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama laugh in a relaxed moment during a conversation at the Tibetan Children’s Village School in Dharmsala, India, in 2015. The two Nobel Prize winners prepared a book together — Photo: Ashwini Bhatia/AP
In 1985, he became bishop of Johannesburg and was named Cape Town’s first black archbishop.
Tutu used his relevant role as a priest to speak out against black oppression, always based on religious rather than political motives.
He’s also been credited with coining the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe the country’s ethnic mix, but in his later years he’d been lamenting that the nation hadn’t come together the way he’d dreamed.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu kisses Archie at a meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, this Wednesday (25) — Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters
Desmond Tutu speaks at the opening of an exhibition on Mandela in Cape Town, South Africa, June 30, 2013 — Photo: AFP