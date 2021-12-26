Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize winner and South African anti-apartheid activist dies

Desmond Tutu at his 75th birthday party in 2006

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in ending the policy of racial segregation and discrimination imposed by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 to 1991

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died at age 90.

The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the cleric’s death marked “another mournful chapter in our nation’s farewell to a generation of South African notables.”

He said Archbishop Tutu had helped to leave posterity with “a liberated South Africa”.

Tutu was one of the best known figures inside and outside South Africa.

