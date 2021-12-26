Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize winner and South African anti-apartheid activist dies

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in ending the policy of racial segregation and discrimination imposed by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 to 1991

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died at age 90.

The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the cleric’s death marked “another mournful chapter in our nation’s farewell to a generation of South African notables.”

He said Archbishop Tutu had helped to leave posterity with “a liberated South Africa”.

Tutu was one of the best known figures inside and outside South Africa.

A contemporary of former President Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), he was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination imposed by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 to 1991, the so-called apartheid.

He received the Nobel Prize in 1984 for his role in the fight for the abolition of the system.

Tutu’s death comes just weeks after the death of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Clerk, who died at age 85.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tutu was a contemporary of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela (right)

President Ramaphosa said Tutu was “an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights activist.”

He described him as “a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who made sense of the biblical understanding that faith without works is dead.”

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid and oppressed people around the world.”

Ordained a priest in 1960, he served as bishop of Lesotho from 1976-78, assistant bishop of Johannesburg, and rector of a parish in Soweto.

In 1985, Tutu became bishop of Johannesburg and was named Cape Town’s first black archbishop.

He used his leading role to speak out against the oppression of blacks in his country, always saying his motives were religious rather than political.

After Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994, Tutu was appointed by him to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission created to investigate crimes committed by whites and blacks during the apartheid era.

He is also credited with coining the term Rainbow Nation to describe the ethnic mix of post-apartheid South Africa, but in his later years he lamented that the nation had not come together in the way he dreamed.