Despite the advance of omicron, few countries make it difficult for Brazilians to enter; know what they are | Brazil

The number of confirmed cases of omicron variant of covid-19 in Brazil it has grown, although it is still at a low level. According to the latest balance sheet released on Christmas Eve by the Ministry of Health, 45 cases have been detected in the country so far – 27 in São Paulo, 4 in Goiás, 3 in Minas Gerais, 3 in Rio Grande do Sul and 2 in the Federal District. Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina registered one case each. Another 69 are under investigation around the national territory.

Despite the numbers pointing to a likely increase in the presence of omicron in Brazil over the next few weeks, few countries have tougher restrictions for the entry of brazilians this end of year. Most maintain a more applicable “open with restrictions” status, that is, they require proof of vaccination and a negative test for covid-19.

The countries in which Brazilians may find it more difficult to enter are with widespread restrictive measures, while the vast majority are more directly restricting the passage of citizens or people of other nationalities who have recently passed through southern African countries, where the omicron variant would have emerged . The most targeted are: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

1 of 1 Passenger Queue at Salt Lake City International Airport, USA — Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP Line of passengers at Salt Lake City International Airport in the United States — Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

Israel and Japan, in late November, announced the closing of borders for all foreign travelers. In addition, Brazilians traveling to China, Hong Kong or Macau, even with a negative PCR test for covid-19, may have to go through a 14-day quarantine before they can move freely around the country. In Angola, Brazilians must undergo a ten-day quarantine.

Other countries where travelers from Brazil need to go through quarantines are North Korea, Azerbaijan, Benin, Brunei, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Cyprus, Djibouti, Eritrea, Essuatini, Falkland Islands, Philippines, Laos, Libya, Lesotho, Iraq, Kuwait, New Zealand, Taiwan, East Timor, Singapore, Vietnam, among other smaller nations.

In Europe, the most common destination among Brazilian tourists, Italy still maintains restrictions on the entry of Brazilians coming directly from Brazil. A 14-day quarantine is required, but some travelers have chosen to enter the continent through other countries that already allow access to Brazilians who have been vaccinated and tested negative for covid-19 before trying to enter Italy.

Portugal, Spain, England, Switzerland and Finland are some of the European countries that are accepting the entry of fully vaccinated tourists from Brazil. Germany and France also accept, but still with restrictions on Coronavac. Poland, Latvia and Luxembourg, for example, accompany Italy and continue to restrict the entry of travelers arriving directly from Brazil.

In Russia, Brazilian tourists do not need to undergo quarantine unless they have symptoms and an examination detects contamination on entry, but they must present a medical insurance policy that must be valid throughout Russia and cover a possible case of infection by covid-19 within the country, plus a negative PCR test dated up to three days before the trip.

In the United States, the entry of Brazilian travelers is allowed, but only for those who have been properly vaccinated against covid-19, in addition to negative PCR performed up to 24 hours before leaving for the country.