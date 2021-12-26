Details on calendar release and new benefit amount

The PIS/Pasep payment that should have been released in July of this year was postponed to 2022. As a result, the payment can be made in an accumulated form. The government has run into difficulties to continue maintaining the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, better known as “Bem”.

They had to direct around BRL 7.8 billion to maintain the BEm program, this amount would be used to pay the bonus, but the PIS/Pasep 2020 base year payment schedule had to be postponed.

Changes in the PIS/Pasep 2022 Allowance payment schedule

Some changes may occur in relation to the 2022 allowance. The first one we highlight is your payment schedule. The benefit, which was always released in July and ended in June of the following year, will now be paid in the same year to all workers.

The payment schedule will start in January of each year and end in December. The expectation is that birthdays will start receiving their respective payments according to the month of their birthday from January onwards. Anyone who has a birthday in January, for example, will receive it in January and so on. These changes applied by Codefat are in Resolution 896.

New salary bonus amount

Workers benefiting from the salary bonus receive a current minimum wage, that is, the value of the 2022 bonus will be paid with the value of the next minimum wage, respectively.

Data from the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), responsible for measuring inflation in the country and also used to calculate the minimum wage, point to a new high of 10.96%.

If inflation remains at this high, the minimum wage in 2022 could jump from R$1,100, the amount paid in 2021, to R$1,210.

It is important to remember that the benefit amount varies according to the time the worker has worked with a formal contract. If he has performed his activities during the 12 months of 2021, he will receive the total amount corresponding to the current minimum wage, or if he worked less, he will receive the amount corresponding to the number of months worked.

Dividing the minimum wage by 12 and multiplying by the number of months worked throughout the year, you will know the amount you will receive.

Accumulated benefit

The salary bonus for the base year 2020 should have been paid this year, but was postponed to 2022, in this way, the government will pay workers the amount corresponding to the months worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021.