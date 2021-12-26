DF and 14 states will not require a prescription for child vaccination

At least 14 states and the Federal District have already expressed their opinion on the need to require a prescription to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19, a condition established by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

As anticipated by metropolises, Queiroga revealed that the immunization of this age group with the Pfizer vaccine, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), is scheduled to start on January 10th. But in conversation with journalists on Thursday (23/12), he said that it will be necessary to present a medical prescription for immunization. In addition, children with comorbidities will be prioritized in the campaign.

In turn, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released, on Friday (24/12), a Christmas letter in which it rejects the obligation to obtain a prescription for the vaccination of children against Covid-19.

Survey made by metropolises shows some of the states that decided to diverge from Minister Queiroga.

See what they are:

Acre

Bahia

Ceará

Federal District

Holy Spirit

Goias

Maranhão

Mato Grosso do Sul

Minas Gerais

For

Paraíba

Paraná

Pernambuco

Santa Catarina

São Paulo

Nine states have yet to manifest themselves: Alagoas, Amapá, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins.

waiting for guidance

The Amazonas Health Department said, in a statement, that “it is awaiting the technical report from the Ministry of Health, the body responsible for immunization in the country.”

The government of Mato Grosso, in turn, informed that the state “follows the recommendations of the National Immunization Plan. At the moment, SES-MT is awaiting normative instructions from the Ministry of Health regarding the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years”.

The Rio de Janeiro State Department of Health has not yet decided on the requirement for a medical prescription.

Other units of the Federation did not respond to the contact of the metropolises until the publication of this article. The space remains open.