Did you drink too much? See 4 detox juice recipes to cure a hangover

This end of the year, many people will wake up with a hangover after drinking too much during parties and get-togethers. In addition to the typical dishes of the season, wines, sparkling wines and beers are guaranteed to be present in many homes.

A hangover is caused, in part, by the diuretic power of alcohol: the more you drink, the more frequent the urge to urinate, eliminating water from the body and causing dehydration. Therefore, replenishing the fluid is essential after drinking.

While the best tip for not getting a bad hangover is to avoid overdoing it, some simple detox juice recipes can be made at home and help alleviate the symptoms of discomfort. Nutritionist Isabela Zago emphasizes that the water itself is capable of cleaning the body. However, she recognizes that, at the time of a hangover, for some people, detox juice is more attractive because of the taste.

“When we talk about detox juice, it is important to remember that the great benefit of the drink comes precisely from the presence of water. But in food we also get some bioactive compounds that have an antioxidant and diuretic function and alleviate the symptoms of a hangover”, he emphasizes.

Check out some detox juice recipes to cure a hangover:

1. Lemon juice with pineapple

In addition to having digestive enzymes, pineapple helps to strengthen immunity, preventing flu and colds. According to nutritionist Isabela Zago, kale is rich in fiber and has vitamins B and D. Lemon acts as a detergent for the body, as well as being a source of iron absorption.

Ingredients: l juicemagnet; a slice of pineapple; one or two cabbage leaves; ginger; and mint.

2. Detox orange juice with apple

An important source of vitamin C, oranges aid in the digestive function and strengthen the immune system. The apple serves as a natural sweetener. In addition to impacting mood, the combination of juice also helps improve the appearance of the skin.

Ingredients: 4 carrots; 1 apple; 2 oranges; 1 lemon juice; 1 small piece of ginger; and 250 ml of coconut water. Blend everything in a blender. Drink without straining, and do not use any sweeteners.

3. Vegetable juice

The enzymes in raw vegetables help clean the body after drinking. In addition to helping the digestive system function, vegetable juice has an effect on the immune system, helping the body to recover from a hangover.

Ingredients: 3 carrots; 1 unpeeled apple; 1 cabbage leaf miner; 1 handful of parsley; 1 handful of mint; and 1 celery stalk (celery). Blend everything in a blender and drink it in the morning.

4. Coconut water, lemon and cabbage

Coconut water is usually recommended in cases of dehydration, such as during a hangover. Lemon, on the other hand, acts in the cleansing of the body, being also a source of iron absorption. To complete the drink, cabbage is a source of fiber and has a diuretic function, helping to deflate the body.

Ingredients: 1 cabbage leaf, 1/2 lemon juice; 1 small piece of peeled cucumber and seeds; 1 peeled red apple; and 150 ml of coconut water.