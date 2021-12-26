Do they fit on your team? Atlético-MG prepares “boat” of departures for 2022

Credit: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG continues in search of reformulating part of the squad for the year 2022 and, therefore, according to UOL, the club from Minas Gerais set up a “boat” of departures with three players who work in the midfield.

The club’s idea is to oxygenate the squad and still give shots to players who were little used in 2021 and should have no more space in the year 2022. Each player is evaluated internally by the Minas Gerais club to decide their future for the next year.

Among the list of players who are leaving, Atlético-MG has: Hyoran, Nathan and Dylan Borrero. The first on the list, Hyoran, had inquiries from Grêmio for the 2022 season, but the negotiations did not advance.

Galo still has reinforcements arriving in the team and, therefore, the departure of these players becomes necessary. Striker Ademir, from América-MG, for example. The player signed a pre-contract with Atlético-MG and already presents himself to the club at the beginning of the season.

