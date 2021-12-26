Doctor Jairo · Is it normal to get drunk fast? Understand why this happens

“Doctor, is it normal to get drunk fast?”

Probably, whoever gets drunk in a short time, maybe you have a lower tolerance for alcohol, or maybe you’re drinking too fast. Remember, on average, the liver takes about an hour to metabolize what we call a standard serving – a can of beer (330ml), a glass of wine (120ml) or a 30 to 40ml serving of spirit.

Thus, if a person drinks a beer, the liver needs an hour to metabolize the ingested alcohol. If it consumes too fast, the body doesn’t have time to go through this process.

So, it is better to drink it slowly, mixing alcohol with water or other non-alcoholic liquids. all this it reduces absorption and alcohol is distributed by the body more slowly.

Furthermore, it is recommended to drink on a full stomach and preferably, during some event, eating from time to time to reduce the rate of alcohol absorption.

It is also worth remembering that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), men can drink up to four standard doses per occasion and women up to three doses. Ideally, you don’t need to reach these limits. , one or two doses in each episode is enough, so no one takes risks or exaggerates.

Check out:

How do you know it’s time to stop?

If you start talking or laughing non-stop;

If you notice that your voice is slurred;

If you feel very drowsy;

If you feel dizzy when getting up from your chair;

If you notice your behavior is very unusual;

If people start giving clear signals that you are bothering them;

All of this can signal that you are passing or already over the point. An additional problem is that drinking can alter our ability to assess the state we are really in, and this can be a complicating factor for you to stop. That is why it is important to know and value the opinion of colleagues, especially if this evaluation error has happened before.