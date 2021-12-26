Dozens of charred bodies are found in Myanmar – News

The remains of about 30 people, including women and children, were found in charred vehicles in Myanmar, according to a dissident official and an NGO, which blamed the deaths on the ruling military junta.

“When we went to explore the area this morning, we found the charred corpses in two trucks. We found 27 corpses,” one person responsible for the opposition movement to the junta, the People’s Defense Force (PDF), told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Another witness reported that “27 skulls” were identified, although “there were other corpses in the truck so burned that it was not possible to count them.”

According to the Myanmar Witness observatory, “35 people, including women and children, were burned and killed by the military on December 24 in the canton of Hpruso”.

On Saturday, the NGO Save the Children warned that two of its staff in Myanmar were “missing” after their vehicle was attacked and set on fire in the same area.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP that clashes broke out in the region on Friday after the army tried to stop seven cars circulating “suspicious”, and that, in that context, several people were shot down. .

According to a human rights NGO, the military junta’s repression would have left more than 1,300 dead in Myanmar, which has been experiencing a deep political crisis since the coup that overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.