Duilio posted a Christmas message and fans cheered Corinthians: ‘2022 promises’

The Corinthians fan woke up this December 25 without the Christmas present he wanted, but a message from President Duilio Monteiro Alves on social networks left the Alvinegros excited about what could lie ahead, including the hiring of the dreamed heavyweight centre-forward.

Earlier this Saturday afternoon, the governor of Corinthians used his official profiles on the internet to wish Christmas greetings and ended up stoking Fiel’s excitement by designing 2022 with a meme that became famous, in which Duilio is inside a luxury car used to bring the reinforcements.

– Merry Christmas, Faithful. May you all have a beautiful night of love and peace with your family, recharging your energies and hopes for a 2022 that promises. God bless you all! Go Corinthians! – says the post of the president.

In the Corinthians fan’s head, this could be a sign that a booster might be close. It is worth remembering that the club dreams of names like Cavani, Suárez and Diego Costa to wear Timão’s 9 shirt. The leaders keep the three on the radar and await a response from representatives of Cavani, the main target at the moment, to negotiate.

Others less optimistic believe that it may just be a projection of a better year than 2021, already with reinforcements since the pre-season, with the arrival of Paulinho, new sponsorship revenues and the perspective of being able to fight on equal terms for titles, in addition to returning to Liberta.