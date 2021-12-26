Duilio posts Christmas message and cheers Corinthians fans

Corinthians president and responsible for negotiations with Cavani, Luis Suárez and all other potential Timão reinforcements for the 2022 season, president Duilio Monteiro Alves posted a Christmas message on his social networks and encouraged Alvinegro fans.

In addition to the text wishing love and peace on the Christmas holiday, the top hat published a montage of an image of him arriving at CT Joaquim Grava. The joke, with Duilio wearing dark glasses and his arm out of the car, is posted by Corinthians whenever the president signs a contract for a reinforcement or announces improvements to Corinthians.

“Merry Christmas, Faithful. May you all have a beautiful night of love and peace with your family, recharging your energy and hopes for a 2022 that promises. God bless you all! Go Corinthians!”, he wrote.

Corinthians is currently waiting for an answer from Edinson Cavani to start negotiations with the Uruguayan. The Parque São Jorge club is willing to pay the centre-forward an astronomical salary, compatible with the standards of the European market, in order to make the hiring of the South American star right. The name of Luis Suárez, currently at Atlético de Madrid, Spain, is also on Alvinegro’s radar.

The board is also working to hire a defender and does not rule out the possibility of selling some of its squad’s young names to keep their accounts up to date and assemble a competitive squad for next season, when Corinthians returns to the Copa Libertadores dispute and will seek the two-time championship. of the continental competition.