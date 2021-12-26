Economy that does not pay taxes moves R$ 1.3 trillion in Brazil – News

From the seemingly innocent purchase of an earring from a street vendor to large lots of smuggled goods, the economy that bypasses the country’s tax systems has already turned over R$1.3 trillion in 2021.

The number was collected by the IES (Underground Economy Index), a partnership between Etco (Brazilian Institute of Competition Ethics) and Ibre/FGV, which has been monitoring, since 2003, the evolution of activities that operate outside the law.

This category includes tax evasion, smuggling, piracy and all the production of goods or services not reported to the government (therefore, without paying taxes), mostly carried out by informal workers, but not only by them.

The Covid-19 pandemic helps explain why this number, while high, is lower than in previous years. In 2021, this R$ 1.3 trillion in deviations should represent 16.8% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the sum of all goods and services produced by the country. In 2019, this proportion was 17.3%.

For economist Alessandro Azzoni, the drop is mainly due to the drastic reduction in informal activities. “In the pandemic, you restricted movement and put these people at home. They stopped working to receive emergency aid, often because that was their only source of funds.”

He also says that tax simplification plays an important role in reducing shadow economy. “With the easier tax rules created in recent years, it became faster and less costly to have a company. The MEIs also helped a lot, boosting formalization.”

In 2003, when the index was calculated for the first time, the R$ 361,116.000 moved under the control systems represented 21% of GDP.

Azzoni believes that the low education level in Brazil and the lack of tax education help to understand a good part of this amount diverted from public coffers.

“Many people are not aware that it can be harmful to the economy to acquire a product sold by street vendors or for a much lower price. They cannot see that, when, for example, they refuse to include the CPF in the purchase, this will not protect it’s nothing, that all card transactions or bank transactions are traceable and it’s just encouraging tax evasion,” he analyzes.

“Without the tax receipt, the consumer practically made an irregular purchase and has no rights over it. He ends up losing a lot of his rights.”

The economist believes that the trend in Brazil is for illegal activities to weaken. Its main bet is the concern of companies with compliance rules, which force them to be accountable in all contracts and closed partnerships.