Eduardo Pazuello remains hospitalized in Rio and is in stable health after an accident

RIO — Former Health Minister of the Bolsonaro government and Army General Eduardo Pazuello, 58, remains hospitalized at the Army’s Central Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro. The soldier suffered a motorcycle accident the night of Christmas Eve, last Friday, and remains in stable health. The fall happened when he dodged a car, on Avenida Paulo de Frontin, near Praça da Bandeira, in the North Zone of the city.

With the fall, Pazuello suffered a fracture in the right clavicle and in the costal arch (the ribs). The rescue was provided by the Fire Department, which sent him to the military hospital for care and treatment. The Army reported yesterday morning that the general was in stable health and was hospitalized, a scenario that remains unchanged.

The unit did not inform about the prospect of discharge or what type of treatment Pazuello was undergoing. Fernando Baldy dos Reis, doctor and professor, head of the traumatology discipline at the São Paulo School of Medicine, UNIFESP, explains how injuries occur to the body in this type of fall. According to him, without a picture of complications, the hospital stay, on average, is three to four days. The total recovery time, for the end of the pain and the return of movements with the help of physiotherapy, can vary from 45 to 60 days.

Teams from the Fire Department, in Praça da Bandeira, provided assistance to Eduaro Pazuello at 23:37 on Friday (24). The soldier was taken to the Army’s Central Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a “fracture in the right clavicle and costal arch” (the ribs) during the treatment, the Army said in a statement.

According to the Fire Department, Pazuello tried to dodge a car, lost control of the motorcycle and fell.

To GLOBO, Colonel Leandro Sampaio Monteiro, state secretary of Civil Defense and general commander of the Fire Department, said that he was notified of the accident “as soon as the corporation’s teams arrived at the scene.” Monteiro said that, then, he authorized the ex-minister to be taken to the Army’s Central Hospital (HCE), which is about five kilometers from the place where the fall took place. In cases of accidents, the Fire Department takes the victim to the nearest public hospital.

The secretary also informed that the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), was notified “when the former minister was still being attended to on the public highway”.

On October 1, Pazuello changed his position at the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic (SAE), moving from secretary of Strategic Studies to special advisor of the body.

The military was the third to assume the Ministry of Health in the Bolsonaro government and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. First as an interim on May 15, 2020, after physician Nelson Teich asked to step down shortly before completing a month on the job. On September 16 of the same year, Pazuello officially assumed the federal portfolio, in which he began to outline strategies in accordance with President Jair Bolsonaro’s ideas, including the defense of the use of chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19.

Pazuello stepped down as Minister of Health on March 15 of this year. Physician and cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga assumed the post. The general was one of those who testified at the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI).

The government even studied the creation of a Ministry for the Legal Amazon, which was quickly discarded for having internal resistance and also displeasing politicians from the Centrão who demanded space in the Executive. The strategy would be a way of giving Pazuello the maintenance of the privileged forum to continue responding in the Supreme Court (STF) to the inquiry that determines his responsibility in conducting the pandemic.