Eduardo Pazuello suffers motorcycle accident in Rio | Politics

Former Health Minister and Army General Eduardo Pazuello , 58 years old, suffered a motorcycle accident in Rio this Friday night (24). According to an incident by the Fire Department, the case took place on Avenida Paulo de Frontin, at Praça da Bandeira, close to the access to the highway, in the North Zone of the city.

Teams from the Fire Department, in Praça da Bandeira, provided assistance at 23:37. Pazuello was referred to the Army’s Central Hospital.

In a statement, the Army confirmed that Pazuello suffered “a fracture in the right clavicle and costal arch”. The military remains under observation and has a stable health condition.

Army General Eduardo Pazuello is a graduate of the Agulhas Negras Military Academy (Aman), in Resende, in the State of Rio de Janeiro, as an Intendency Officer. In this rank, which he achieved in 2014, he acted as logistical coordinator for the Army troops who provided support during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Specializing in administrative or logistical tasks, he also commanded a battalion of paratroopers in Rio and was director of the Central Ammunition Depot. Before joining the Ministry of Health, Pazuello was in charge of the 12th Military Region of the Amazon, in Manaus, Amazonas.

The military was the third to assume the Ministry of Health in the Bolsonaro government and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. First as an interim on May 15, 2020, after physician Nelson Teich asked to step down shortly before completing a month on the job. On September 16 of the same year, Pazuello officially assumed the federal portfolio, in which he began to outline strategies in accordance with President Jair Bolsonaro’s ideas, including the defense of the use of chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19.

Pazuello stepped down as Minister of Health on March 15 of this year. The general was one of those who testified at the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI).