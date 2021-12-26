Elizabeth II pays moving tribute to late husband in Christmas message – International

(photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II paid a moving tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, in her Christmas message.

“Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why,” declared the Queen, in a message recorded at Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth II was in a red dress, sitting next to a 2007 photograph of her and her husband looking at each other and smiling, an image taken during the diamond wedding (60 years of marriage). He also had the sapphire brooch in the shape of a chrysanthemum that he wore during their honeymoon in 1947.

The 95-year-old Queen said she found “much solace” in the many honors she received following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April, aged 99.

The Queen of England, who spoke tenderly about the man she was married to for 73 years, praised his “sense of duty, intellectual curiosity and ability to have fun in any situation.”

“That mischievous, inquisitive glow was as bright at the end as it was when I first saw him,” he added.

“But as much as my family and I miss him, I know he’d like us to enjoy Christmas,” said the Queen, while insisting on the “happiness” of the party “despite lacking a familiar smile.”

The year 2021 was difficult for the sovereign, who lost her husband and had to give up participating in several events after doctors recommended rest. She spent a night in hospital in October for reasons never explained.

The first year-end parties without her husband, which she called her “rock”, are even sadder with the rapid increase in covid-19 cases in the UK.

After canceling the traditional pre-Christmas lunch, Elizabeth II also had to forsake the festivities in Sandringham, eastern England, and stayed at Windsor Castle, near London.