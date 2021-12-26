Elon Musk criticizes Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse and extols Neuralink technology

Photo: Getty Images.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said he doesn’t believe in the pervasive idea of ​​Metaverse;

For the richest man in the world, wearing VR glasses all the time is uncomfortable;

According to the magnate, in the long term, Neuralink, the company he is part of, will produce chips that will allow for greater immersion.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, likes to try to predict the future of humanity and give controversial opinions on social media and events. This time, in an interview with The Babilon Bee, a conservative satire show, the billionaire declared that he will not adhere to the Metaverse created by Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the mogul, having a VR eyeglass strapped to your head at all times is uncomfortable. For Musk, the human being is far from disappearing into the Metaverse.

Tesla’s CEO said that, in the long run, a sophisticated integrated circuit from Neuralink could create total immersion in virtual reality.

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that Musk helped create and is responsible for developing implantable brain-computer interfaces (ICs), meaning chips to be placed in the brain.

For the billionaire, in the future, the company will be able to create a version that, when deployed, will allow people to access a virtual reality more comfortably.

Another idea criticized by Musk was that of Web 3.0, which in his words would be more marketing than reality.

With information from Istoé and Tecmundo.