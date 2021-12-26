Elon Musk says he lives in a humble house worth $50,000, but lives in a mansion

Reproduction/Forbes

Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla, said his main residence is a simple house worth $50,000 that he is renting from SpaceX near the company’s Texas facility. However, the eccentric billionaire is actually living in a luxury mansion in Austin owned by his friend Ken Howery, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In June, Musk tweeted his main house “is literally a home of [mais ou menos] $50,000 in Boca Chica” that he would be renting from his space exploration company. The billionaire described it as “pretty amazing”.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that, for about a year, Musk has lived in the 7,000-square-foot property owned by Ken Howery, the co-founder of PayPal and former ambassador of USA in Sweden. When Howery bought the property in 2018, for $12 million, it was the most expensive property on the market in austin.

It is not known, however, if Musk would be paying his friend to live in the mansion.

Tesla’s founder also sought out Austin mansions to buy, according to a WSJ report, which quoted unnamed sources who said they knew about Musk’s living arrangements.

A common link between Musk and Howery is the PayPal Holdings, which Howery co-founded and where Musk served as an executive.

Neither has responded to questions submitted by Forbes as of the time of publication.

great number

$261.9 billion. That’s Forbes’ estimate of Musk’s net worth on Wednesday (22). The 50-year-old man is the richest person on the planet, followed by the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. Bernard Arnault and his family occupy the third place in the ranking. Musk is the only billionaire whose real-time net worth exceeds $200 billion.

Last year, Musk expressed dissatisfaction with California over Covid’s restrictions that restricted operations at the Tesla plant and sold several properties in that state. A few days after the June tweet in which Musk said he only owns one house in California, he put it up for sale. In October, Tesla moved its headquarters to Texas.

Musk recently became involved in a controversy with members of the Democratic Party about taxes in messages posted on twitter. In his last tweet, on Sunday (19) Musk said he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year. Last week, in a Twitter fight with the senator Elizabeth Warren, he claimed he “will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.” Musk likely owes the federal government at least $8.3 billion for 2021, according to a Forbes estimate.