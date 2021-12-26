Emily’s new season in Paris shows that talaric friend can always get worse · TV News

Emily’s second season in Paris hit Netflix last Wednesday (22nd) and further increased the public’s rancidity by Lily Collins’ lead. At the end of the first part, the publicist had surrendered to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) for thinking that she would never see him again. The problem is that he had just broken up with his friend Camille (Camille Razat).

The new episodes begin with Emily discovering that Gabriel will remain her neighbor and trying to run away from Camille for sleeping with her ex-boyfriend. Upon seeing her friend’s suffering, the American begins to do everything to bring her together with the chef – without telling the truth to the Frenchwoman –, even though he knows he doesn’t want her anymore.

In addition to trying to push one of her best friends into her own affair, Emily still gets in the way of Camille’s flirtations when she tries to get on with life during a singles trip to Saint Tropez with the protagonist and Mindy (Ashley Park).

Originally, the tour would be with Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins), one of Savoir’s customers, but he gives up going when he finds out that Emily had stayed with Gabriel after the invitation and leaves her alone on the train. This is the first outing that the protagonist takes since arriving in Paris.

In one of Emily’s attempts to bring Camille and Gabriel together again to feel less guilty, the blonde discovers the publicist’s affair with the chef and breaks off the relationship with both. From that point on, the American woman starts to pursue her friendship with the French woman.

To further complicate the protagonist’s life, she meets Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in French classes, and he falls in love with her while befriending Gabriel — unaware of the past between the two. Emily lets go of emotional responsibility by using the Brit as a second choice because she “can’t” stay with the chef.

Unlucky in love, unlucky in work

Emily’s love life was the desired number one of Parisians downhill, and her professional life followed the same path, contrary to what happened in the first season. The publicist makes a string of mistakes and ends up losing one of the agency’s most important accounts to Julien (Samuel Arnold), who fixes her mess.

In addition, Camille also demands that the protagonist stay out of the account of her family’s champagne brand after discovering that her friend was “thalaric”. Things are further complicated by the arrival of Madeline (Kate Walsh), Emily’s boss in Chicago, who gets into a stalemate with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

The only character who doesn’t have a problem with Emily in season two is Mindy. The Chinese even gains more prominence in the episodes and a love interest as she pursues her dream of being a singer.

New episodes of Emily in Paris are available on Netflix. Check out the trailer for season two below:

