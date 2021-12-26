End of Maiara and Fernando’s relationship: singer’s team threatens fan, columnist reveals

Alleged separation pivot denies that he went out with Fernando: ‘He went to the airport’

Still in conversation with Leo Dias, Francieli stated that she didn’t leave the bar with Fernando, but that she got hitched by the singer. “Anyway, we didn’t go out together. I left with my friend and he went to the airport. I’m getting a lot of threats from fan clubs. He tried to stay with me, but I would never do that. He was pretty loose, must have a lot of them. videos of him at the club,” he says.

The massage therapist stated that she was not aware of the relationship between Fernando and Maiara, who got back together for the ninth time in November and posed together after being caught in marriage. “I didn’t even know they were back. To me he said he was single. I didn’t even know they were together hahaha. It seems like a ping pong relationship between the two of them,” she said.

Fernando denies betrayal: ‘Nothing happened’

Earlier, Fernando denied that he was unfaithful to Maiara when talking to Leo Dias. “It was a bar that had live music. We played a show in the city. The show ended, the show was early. As we missed the flight, in Curitiba, the flight went to 5:00 in the morning. With that, I went to a little bar, including couples of friends, the place was filling up… and, like this, people asked to take pictures and I, like, normal, talking to everyone, as I always do. I always, always did! I don’t deny photos to anyone. And then Maiara falls into the piles of haters”, he justified.

“Do you know why this happens? Because there were a lot of women. Did he have a wife? There was a woman! Everyone was close, but nothing happened. Do you think I was going to do something? It doesn’t exist!” Fernando declared. “She blocked everything from me! She blocked me! I talked to Maraisa, and Maraisa didn’t answer me. I said: ‘Sister-in-law, what’s going on? That’s not cool…’ but she doesn’t respond. She (Maiara) is at that ‘her’ moment, out of her mind, and it’s no use, I don’t want to keep talking, retorting, because it’s a lot, you know? It is hard! Because nothing happened, nothing!” he declared.