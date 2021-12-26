Epic Games Store: December 26 free game revealed in advance by regular insider

As the holidays continue, the Epic Games Store is gearing up to make a new free PC game available. Today, December 26, 2021, the creators of Fortnite will make available Control – action game from Remedy Entertainment – free, at least according to what was revealed by the insider billbil-kun. Precisely, it would be the standard edition, therefore without DLC.

Leaker has revealed all previous free games from the Epic Games Store, plus the free PS4 and PS5 games from January 2022 and all of the previous months and |Xbox Live Gold. billbil-kun has always correctly revealed every upcoming game, so we can consider it extremely reliable. As always, remember this is a leak, not an official confirmation. The symbol in the image you can see on the Epic Games Store website, however, has the same shape as Control’s protagonist’s hand when she uses her powers, so we thought the leak wasn’t wrong.

Control is truly a passionate expression of gamer love and came right after the Xbox exclusive Quantum Break. Both are excellent titles that are well worth your attention, especially if you can get Control for free.

If everything is correct, today, December 26, from 1 pm, Control will be free in the Epic Store. Stay tuned!

Tell us, are you interested in having Control or have you already played?