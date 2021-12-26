Everything you need to know before viewing ‘Matrix Resurrections’

“Everything that has a beginning has an end.” Everything, that is, except the Matrix movie franchise. That means it’s time to blow your mind once more, because The Matrix is ​​back with a new movie for the first time since the original trilogy came to a close in 2003.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski back in the director’s chair.

Warner Bros. was especially mysterious in preparing for The Matrix 4, postponing the release of a trailer to just a few weeks before release, leaving us with all sorts of questions to ponder this much.

Why is Morpheus so different now (with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stepping into the role created by Laurence Fishburne)? Is this another cycle on Matrix recharges? And can the new movie be as innovative as the original?

No doubt you’ll want to know the answers to all these questions before they go awry, so we’ve put together a guide with everything you need to know about Matrix Resurrections.

Can you watch Matrix Resurrections online?

Yea! Yea! You can watch Matrix Resurrections online at HBO Max. The film hits streaming service on January 26th. Here’s the direct link, so you can dive right into the new adventure of Neo and Trinity.

When did Matrix Resurrections open in theaters?

Matrix Resurrections hit theaters across the country on December 21, the same day it hits HBO Max. Warner Bros. will release the film in 3,550 theaters across the United States, with first box office estimates promising a strong debut of the franchise’s long-awaited comeback, even against the giant Spider-Man: No Return Home.

When does Matrix Resurrections leave HBO Max?

You have 31 days to watch The Matrix Resurrections streaming before it leaves HBO Max on January 22, 2022. The movie is available to all subscribers without ads at no extra cost.

Where do I watch the original Matrix trilogy?

Good news – if you’re watching Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max, you’re right where you need to be to watch the original trilogy. All three movies are being featured on HBO Max right now.