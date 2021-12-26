Ex-BBB Talita was threatened in confessional for having sex without a condom | celebrities

Reproduction/Globe Rafael and Talita got together at ‘BBB15’

Ex-BBB Talita Araújo revealed, this Sunday (26), that she received a threat from the production of “BBB” for having had sex without a condom with Rafael Licks, in the fifteenth edition of the program.

Talita and Rafael formed a couple at “BBB15” and called the attention of the public who followed the reality show by having sex without a condom performed more than once in front of the cameras. The first time, Talita asked the production of the program for a morning-after pill and it was granted. However, after a second sexual act without a condom, the ex-BBB remembers that she was threatened by a member of the production when asking for the pill again.

“One of the program’s producers was very angry with this whole story. He said, ‘We’re not babysitters and I don’t want to hear any more stories about condoms, birth control, morning-after pills. I want you to go out and finish this story. . I don’t want to hear a peep about it anymore, or I’ll eliminate you from the program myself,'” Talita said in an interview with Splash, from UOL.

The ex-BBB was 22 years old when she participated in the program and assumed that she didn’t know that she couldn’t take the morning-after pill in such a short amount of time. Talita also recalled that the pantry door, where participants receive what they need outside of confinement, was locked before having sex with Rafael.

“I asked [a pílula do dia seguinte] and the problem was that I asked twice in a row. A lot of people don’t know, but everything we need is in a pantry in the house. And it has a door with a lock. Production is in control of this lock. When we warmed up to go to the finals, this door was either purposely locked or not. And we didn’t stop. That’s why this second time happened without protection,” he told Splash.

Talita and Rafael lived the relationship until shortly after the confinement. Today, the ex-BBB lives in Ireland, in the city of Dublin, and works in a pub. There, Talita is dating an Irishman, the famous woman’s first serious relationship after she broke up with Rafael.